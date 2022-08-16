U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Alexander Kilbane, an automated logistical specialist with the 2nd Battalion, 426th Regiment, Wisconsin National Guard, demonstrates proper vehicle securement to Soldiers in the Unit Movement Officer (UMO) course on Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, Aug. 16, 2022. The UMO prepares personnel to assume the duties of a unit movement officer/non-commissioned officer in order to get their individual units ready for movement and maintain readiness. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. Veronica Hamilton)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.16.2022 Date Posted: 08.16.2022 16:40 Photo ID: 7373210 VIRIN: 220816-A-MP628-1093 Resolution: 2048x1365 Size: 868.88 KB Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Right Track Training [Image 7 of 7], by SPC Veronica Hamilton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.