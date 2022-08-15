220815-N-QI593-1142 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Aug. 15, 2022) Cmdr. Patrick Blind, left, from Virginia Beach, Virginia, commanding officer of the “Proud Warriors” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 72, from Virginia Beach, Virginia, speaks with Sailors assigned to HSM-72 in the hangar bay aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Bainbridge (DDG 96) in the Mediterranean Sea, Aug. 15, 2022. Bainbridge is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Elexia Morelos)
|Date Taken:
|08.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.16.2022 16:37
|Photo ID:
|7373211
|VIRIN:
|220815-N-QI593-1142
|Resolution:
|5719x3813
|Size:
|2.4 MB
|Location:
|MEDITERRANEAN SEA
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The USS Bainbridge is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., Allied and Partner interests. [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Elexia Morelos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
