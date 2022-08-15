220815-N-QI593-1142 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Aug. 15, 2022) Cmdr. Patrick Blind, left, from Virginia Beach, Virginia, commanding officer of the “Proud Warriors” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 72, from Virginia Beach, Virginia, speaks with Sailors assigned to HSM-72 in the hangar bay aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Bainbridge (DDG 96) in the Mediterranean Sea, Aug. 15, 2022. Bainbridge is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Elexia Morelos)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.15.2022 Date Posted: 08.16.2022 16:37 Photo ID: 7373211 VIRIN: 220815-N-QI593-1142 Resolution: 5719x3813 Size: 2.4 MB Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The USS Bainbridge is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., Allied and Partner interests. [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Elexia Morelos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.