The USS Bainbridge is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., Allied and Partner interests.

220815-N-QI593-1074 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Aug. 15, 2022) Cmdr. James Hagerty, right, from Baldwin New York, commanding officer of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Bainbridge (DDG 96), greets Cmdr. Patrick Blind, from Virginia Beach, Virginia, commanding officer of the “Proud Warriors” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 72, in the ship’s hangar bay in the Mediterranean Sea, Aug. 15, 2022. Bainbridge is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Elexia Morelos)

