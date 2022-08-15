The USS Bainbridge is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., Allied and Partner interests.

220815-N-QI593-1221 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Aug. 15, 2022) Capt. Patrick Hourigan, second from the right, from Mountaintop, Pennsylvania, commander, Carrier Air Wing (CVW) One, and Cmdr. Patrick Blind, second from the left, from Virginia Beach, Virginia, commanding officer of the “Proud Warriors” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 72, from Virginia Beach, Virginia, depart the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Bainbridge (DDG 96) in the Mediterranean Sea, Aug. 15, 2022. Bainbridge is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Elexia Morelos)

