This prototype shows a side-by-side comparison before and after the renovation at Fort Polk. Corvias’ additional $77 million investment in Phase II will include renovated kitchens in Palmetto and Maple Terrace homes. Final materials used in the upgrades may vary based on availability.

Date Taken: 08.15.2022 Date Posted: 08.16.2022 Location: FORT POLK, LA, US Corvias Invests $92M to Improve military housing at Fort Polk [Image 3 of 3], by Angie Thorne