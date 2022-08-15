Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Corvias Invests $92M to Improve military housing at Fort Polk [Image 3 of 3]

    Corvias Invests $92M to Improve military housing at Fort Polk

    FORT POLK, LA, UNITED STATES

    08.15.2022

    Photo by Angie Thorne 

    Fort Polk Public Affairs Office

    This prototype shows a side-by-side comparison before and after the renovation at Fort Polk. Corvias’ additional $77 million investment in Phase II will include renovated kitchens in Palmetto and Maple Terrace homes. Final materials used in the upgrades may vary based on availability.

