Brig. Gen. David S. Doyle initiates Phase II with the demolition of 4916 Norris Loop, the first home to be demolished. The Out Year Development Plan’s second phase is comprised of a $77 million Corvias investment into the on-post housing community at Fort Polk.
|Date Taken:
|08.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.16.2022 15:22
|Photo ID:
|7372897
|VIRIN:
|220815-A-WU691-936
|Resolution:
|2100x1513
|Size:
|796.59 KB
|Location:
|FORT POLK, LA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Corvias Invests $92M to Improve military housing at Fort Polk [Image 3 of 3], by Angie Thorne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Corvias Invests $92M to Improve military housing at Fort Polk
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT