    Corvias Invests $92M to Improve military housing at Fort Polk [Image 1 of 3]

    Corvias Invests $92M to Improve military housing at Fort Polk

    FORT POLK, LA, UNITED STATES

    08.15.2022

    Photo by Angie Thorne 

    Fort Polk Public Affairs Office

    Brig. Gen. David S. Doyle initiates Phase II with the demolition of 4916 Norris Loop, the first home to be demolished. The Out Year Development Plan’s second phase is comprised of a $77 million Corvias investment into the on-post housing community at Fort Polk.

