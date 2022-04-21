Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Corvias Invests $92M to Improve military housing at Fort Polk [Image 2 of 3]

    Corvias Invests $92M to Improve military housing at Fort Polk

    FORT POLK, LA, UNITED STATES

    04.21.2022

    Photo by Angie Thorne 

    Fort Polk Public Affairs Office

    Col. Sam Smith, Fort Polk garrison commander, talks to a neighborhood resident during a Walking Town Hall in Fort Polk’s Palmetto Terrace neighborhood. Residents were asked if they were satisfied with their housing and if there was anything Fort Polk and Corvias could do to improve their living conditions.

    Date Taken: 04.21.2022
    Date Posted: 08.16.2022 15:22
    Photo ID: 7372913
    VIRIN: 220421-A-WU691-477
    Resolution: 2100x2050
    Size: 2.72 MB
    Location: FORT POLK, LA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Corvias Invests $92M to Improve military housing at Fort Polk [Image 3 of 3], by Angie Thorne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    demolition
    Corvias
    JRTC and Fort Polk
    housing investments

