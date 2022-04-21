Col. Sam Smith, Fort Polk garrison commander, talks to a neighborhood resident during a Walking Town Hall in Fort Polk’s Palmetto Terrace neighborhood. Residents were asked if they were satisfied with their housing and if there was anything Fort Polk and Corvias could do to improve their living conditions.
This work, Corvias Invests $92M to Improve military housing at Fort Polk [Image 3 of 3], by Angie Thorne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Corvias Invests $92M to Improve military housing at Fort Polk
