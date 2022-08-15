Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3rd DSB conducts MTRCS training [Image 3 of 3]

    3rd DSB conducts MTRCS training

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    08.15.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Elorina Santos 

    3rd Sustainment Brigade

    Soldiers assigned to the 287th Field Feeding Company, Division Sustainment Troops Battalion, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, attend Multi-Temperature Refrigerated Container System training at Fort Stewart, Georgia Aug. 15, 2022. The MTRCS is a mobile, multi-temperature refrigeration system designed to transport and store frozen, chilled, or semi-perishable food items in adverse locations. The container is built with an interior portion which allows the container to be divided into separate frozen and chilled compartments. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Elorina Santos, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.15.2022
    Date Posted: 08.16.2022 14:44
    Photo ID: 7372843
    VIRIN: 220815-A-AG202-003
    Resolution: 3360x2240
    Size: 523.75 KB
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 
    TAGS

    3rd Infantry Division
    3rd DSB
    MTRCS

