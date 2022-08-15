3rd DSB conducts MTRCS training

Soldiers assigned to the 287th Field Feeding Company, Division Sustainment Troops Battalion, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, attend Multi-Temperature Refrigerated Container System training at Fort Stewart, Georgia Aug. 15, 2022. The MTRCS is a mobile, multi-temperature refrigeration system designed to transport and store frozen, chilled, or semi-perishable food items in adverse locations. The container is built with an interior portion which allows the container to be divided into separate frozen and chilled compartments. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Elorina Santos, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade)

