3rd DSB conducts MTRCS training

Soldiers assigned to the 287th Field Feeding Company, Division Sustainment Troops Battalion, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, hosted a Multi-Temperature Refrigerated Container System training at Fort Stewart, Georgia Aug. 15, 2022.



The MTRCS is a mobile, multi-temperature refrigeration system designed to transport and store frozen, chilled, or semi-perishable food items in adverse locations. The container is built with an interior portion which allows the container to be divided into separate frozen and chilled compartments.



MTRCS training educates Soldiers on how to maintain and operate the piece of machinery in preparation for field missions. The Soldiers who attended were culinary specialists, utility equipment repairers, power generation specialists and wheeled vehicle mechanics.



“If we didn’t do the training we will have the same instances that we are having now, lack of knowledge on the system and how to use it and then the lack of knowledge on maintaining the system for the mechanics,” said Chief Warrant Officer 3 Kashauna Kynard, an automotive maintenance warrant officer assigned to the Support Operations Section Material Readiness Branch, 3rd DSB.



The ability to repair and operate the MTRCS allows 3DSB to support the 3rd ID Soldiers who may be in the field. This allows Soldiers to get fresh meals almost anywhere and not rely so heavily on meals ready to eat.



“If they didn’t receive this training then we would have more MTRCS deadlined, we would have more MTRCS in the motor pool waiting to be fixed,” said Master Sgt. Jennifer Felix, the senior food services NCO for 3rd DSB. “Giving Soldiers the tools to be able to fix them themselves and possessing the knowledge to troubleshoot themselves will help the mechanics be able to get the MTRCS back up and running faster.”



The 287th FFC receives requests about three times a week, to either support mermites, MREs or a Field Feeding Team. When supporting the requests and feeding hundreds at a time and using the MTRCS makes feeding Soldiers an easier task. The MTRCS can be loaded and transported with a load handling system or a palletized load system.



“It is very important to the Division because currently the Division is hurting on MTRCS, every time a unit requests MTRCS support we have to either outsource a refrigerated truck or borrow a MTRCS from another unit. For them to receive this training and be able to fix or troubleshoot their own is essential to the team,” Said Felix.



The 3rd DSB is taking action and ensuring all qualified Soldiers receive this training to support modernization, deployment/redeployment, and total Army integration.



“We are looking to make it every quarter, to make it a focus and raise awareness in the division on how important the MTRCS is for field feeding and Soldier support,” said Kynard.