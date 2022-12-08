Battleship Sailor retirement ceremony

Captain Zoah Scheneman is piped aboard during his retirement ceremony on the fantail of the decommissioned Iowa-Class Battleship USS Wisconsin (BB 64). The ceremony was hosted by the Hampton Roads Naval Museum. Captain Scheneman served aboard the Battleship from 1988 to 1991 during Wisconsin’s reactivation and subsequent deployment to support Operation Desert Shield and Desert Storm respectively. (US Navy photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).

Date Taken: 08.12.2022
Location: NORFOLK, VA, US