    Battleship Sailor retirement ceremony

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    08.12.2022

    Photo by Max Lonzanida  

    Hampton Roads Naval Museum

    Captain Zoah Scheneman is piped aboard during his retirement ceremony on the fantail of the decommissioned Iowa-Class Battleship USS Wisconsin (BB 64). The ceremony was hosted by the Hampton Roads Naval Museum. Captain Scheneman served aboard the Battleship from 1988 to 1991 during Wisconsin’s reactivation and subsequent deployment to support Operation Desert Shield and Desert Storm respectively. (US Navy photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).

    Date Taken: 08.12.2022
    Date Posted: 08.16.2022 12:10
    Photo ID: 7372460
    VIRIN: 220812-N-TG517-053
    Resolution: 3778x2744
    Size: 925.64 KB
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Battleship Sailor retirement ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by Max Lonzanida, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Retirement Ceremony
    Battleship Wisconsin
    Hampton Roads Naval Museum

