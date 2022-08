Battleship Sailor retirement ceremony

Captain David L. Aamodt, USN, Chief of Staff at Navy Warfare Development Command, is piped aboard during a retirement ceremony for Captain Zoah Scheneman. The ceremony was held on the fantail of the decommissioned Iowa-Class Battleship, USS Wisconsin (BB 64) and hosted by the Hampton Roads Naval Museum. Captain Scheneman served aboard the Battleship from 1988 to 1991 during Wisconsin’s reactivation and subsequent deployment to support Operation Desert Shield and Desert Storm respectively. (US Navy photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).

