    Battleship Sailor retirement ceremony

    Battleship Sailor retirement ceremony

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    08.12.2022

    Photo by Max Lonzanida  

    Hampton Roads Naval Museum

    A color guard from Naval Station Norfolk presents the colors during a retirement ceremony for Captain Zoah Scheneman. The ceremony was held on the fantail of the decommissioned Iowa-Class Battleship, USS Wisconsin (BB 64) and hosted by the Hampton Roads Naval Museum. Captain Scheneman served aboard the Battleship from 1988 to 1991 during Wisconsin’s reactivation and subsequent deployment to support Operation Desert Shield and Desert Storm respectively. Standing in the front row rendering honors is The Honorable Raymond Jackson of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia, Vice Admiral James Kilby, Deputy Commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command, and Mr. Michael Durkin, Executive Director of Navy Warfare Development Command. (US Navy photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).

    08.12.2022
    Date Posted: 08.16.2022
    NORFOLK, VA, US 
