    Coast Guard Base Boston Groundbreaking Ceremony [Image 3 of 4]

    Coast Guard Base Boston Groundbreaking Ceremony

    BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES

    04.14.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Briana Carter 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 1

    A commemorative shovel used during groundbreaking ceremony at Coast Guard Base Boston, Massachusetts, April 14, 2022. The groundbreaking ceremony marked the beginning of a pier renovation project in preparation for the arrival of several Fast Response Cutters that will be home-ported at Coast Guard Base Boston. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Briana Carter)

    Date Taken: 04.14.2022
    Date Posted: 08.16.2022 10:39
    Photo ID: 7372292
    VIRIN: 220414-G-HT254-1430
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 15.88 MB
    Location: BOSTON, MA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard Base Boston Groundbreaking Ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Briana Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    ceremony
    groundbreaking
    FRC
    fast response cutter

