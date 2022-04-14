Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker, Representative Stephen Lynch, and Boston Mayor Michelle Wu break ground at Coast Guard Base Boston, Massachusetts, during a groundbreaking ceremony April 14, 2022. The groundbreaking ceremony marked the beginning of a pier renovation project in preparation for the arrival of several Fast Response Cutters that will be home-ported at Coast Guard Base Boston. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Briana Carter)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.14.2022 Date Posted: 08.16.2022 10:39 Photo ID: 7372290 VIRIN: 220414-G-HT254-1329 Resolution: 5752x3840 Size: 12.84 MB Location: BOSTON, MA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Coast Guard Base Boston Groundbreaking Ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Briana Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.