Admiral Thomas Allan, commander First Coast Guard District, speaks with Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker and Representative Stephen Lynch, at Coast Guard Base Boston, Massachusetts, during a groundbreaking ceremony April 14, 2022. The groundbreaking ceremony marked the beginning of a pier renovation project in preparation for the arrival of several Fast Response Cutters that will be home-ported at Coast Guard Base Boston. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Briana Carter)
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.16.2022 10:39
|Photo ID:
|7372291
|VIRIN:
|220414-G-HT254-1012
|Resolution:
|5299x3537
|Size:
|12.43 MB
|Location:
|BOSTON, MA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Coast Guard Base Boston Groundbreaking Ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Briana Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT