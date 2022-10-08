Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Disaster Survivor Assistance Teams in University City, MO [Image 5 of 5]

    Disaster Survivor Assistance Teams in University City, MO

    UNIVERSITY CITY, MO, UNITED STATES

    08.10.2022

    Photo by Steven Zumwalt 

    Federal Emergency Management Agency   

    University City, MO, August 11, 2022--Disaster Survivor Assistance Teams (DSA) talking to residents affected by the heavy rains and flash floods in July. DSA crews go into communities within days of a disasters, walking through affected areas or set up in small groups in a neighborhood facility. They are equipped to help residents apply for assistance, even in the toughest conditions. (Photo by Steve Zumwalt / FEMA)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.10.2022
    Date Posted: 08.16.2022 10:24
    Photo ID: 7372289
    VIRIN: 220811-O-SZ823-790
    Resolution: 1500x1000
    Size: 0 B
    Location: UNIVERSITY CITY, MO, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Disaster Survivor Assistance Teams in University City, MO [Image 5 of 5], by Steven Zumwalt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Disaster Survivor Assistance (DSA) Crew in Ferguson
    Disaster Survivor Assistance (DSA) Crew in Ferguson
    Disaster Survivor Assistance Teams in University City, MO
    Disaster Survivor Assistance Teams in University City, MO
    Disaster Survivor Assistance Teams in University City, MO

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Missouri, Disaster Survivor Assistance Team

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT