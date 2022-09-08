University City, MO, August 10, 2022--Disaster Survivor Assistance Teams (DSA) talking to residents affected by the heavy rains and flash floods in July. DSA crews go into communities within days of a disasters, walking through affected areas or set up in small groups in a neighborhood facility. They are equipped to help residents apply for assistance, even in the toughest conditions. (Photo by Steve Zumwalt / FEMA)
|Date Taken:
|08.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.16.2022 10:24
|Photo ID:
|7372285
|VIRIN:
|220810-O-SZ823-679
|Resolution:
|1500x1000
|Size:
|0 B
|Location:
|UNIVERSITY CITY, MO, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Disaster Survivor Assistance Teams in University City, MO [Image 5 of 5], by Steven Zumwalt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT