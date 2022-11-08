Disaster Survivor Assistance (DSA) Crew in Ferguson

Ferguson, MO, August 12, 2022--Disaster Survivor Assistance (DSA) Crew talks with residents in the disaster declared areas, which was caused by the heavy rains and flash floods in July. DSA crews go into communities within days of a disasters, walking through affected areas or set up in small groups in a neighborhood facility. They are equipped to help residents apply for assistance, even in the toughest conditions. (Photo by Steve Zumwalt / FEMA)

