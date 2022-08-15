Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Tripoli Gun Shoot [Image 10 of 10]

    USS Tripoli Gun Shoot

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    08.15.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Christopher Sypert 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    220816-N-TT639-1053 PHILIPPINE SEA (Aug. 16, 2022) – Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Austyn Riley, from Parker, Colorado, fires an M4A1 carbine assault rifle during a small arms gun shoot aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Aug. 16, 2022. Tripoli is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and maintain stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Christopher Sypert)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.15.2022
    Date Posted: 08.16.2022 09:10
    Photo ID: 7372139
    VIRIN: 220816-N-TT639-1053
    Resolution: 3857x2755
    Size: 964.83 KB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Tripoli Gun Shoot [Image 10 of 10], by PO3 Christopher Sypert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Tripoli Gun Shoot
    USS Tripoli Gun Shoot
    USS Tripoli Gun Shoot
    USS Tripoli Gun Shoot
    USS Tripoli Gun Shoot
    USS Tripoli Gun Shoot
    USS Tripoli Gun Shoot
    USS Tripoli Gun Shoot
    USS Tripoli Gun Shoot
    USS Tripoli Gun Shoot

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    navy
    amphibious assault
    third fleet
    tripoli

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT