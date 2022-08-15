USS Tripoli Gun Shoot

220816-N-TT639-1407 PHILIPPINE SEA (Aug. 16, 2022) – Sailors fire M4A1 carbine assault rifles during a small arms gun shoot aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Aug. 16, 2022. Tripoli is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and maintain stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Christopher Sypert)

