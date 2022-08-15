Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Tripoli Gun Shoot [Image 1 of 10]

    USS Tripoli Gun Shoot

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    08.15.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Christopher Sypert 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    220816-N-TT639-1005 PHILIPPINE SEA (Aug. 16, 2022) – Gunner’s Mate 1st Class Morgan Nguyen, from Wichita, Kansas, records gun qualification scores aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Aug. 16, 2022. Tripoli is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and maintain stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Christopher Sypert)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Tripoli Gun Shoot [Image 10 of 10], by PO3 Christopher Sypert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

