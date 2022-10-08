Finnish soldiers maneuver toward an objective during an island seizure exercise on Russaro Island, Finland, Aug. 10, 2022. During the exercise, U.S. Marines simulated an opposing force and the Finnish forces were on the offensive. The Kearsarge Amphibious Ready Group and 22nd MEU, under the command and control of Task Force 61/2, is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Brittney Vella)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.10.2022 Date Posted: 08.16.2022 05:44 Photo ID: 7371931 VIRIN: 220810-M-TM809-1178 Resolution: 7029x4688 Size: 21.96 MB Location: RUSSARO, FI Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Russaro Island Seizure [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Brittney Vella, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.