Russaro Island Seizure

Finnish Army NH90 helicopters and U.S. Army UH-60 Black Hawks approach Russaro Island, Finland, during an island seizure exercise, Aug. 10, 2022. During the exercise, U.S. Marines with the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) simulated an opposing force and the Finnish forces were on the offensive. The Kearsarge Amphibious Ready Group and 22nd MEU, under the command and control of Task Force 61/2, is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Brittney Vella)

