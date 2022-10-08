Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Russaro Island Seizure [Image 1 of 9]

    Russaro Island Seizure

    RUSSARO, FINLAND

    08.10.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Brittney Vella 

    22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Paul Kainz, a squad leader with Golf Company, Battalion Landing Team 2/6, 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), communicates with his Marines during an island seizure exercise on Russaro Island, Finland, Aug. 10, 2022. During the exercise, U.S. Marines simulated an opposing force and the Finnish forces were on the offensive. The Kearsarge Amphibious Ready Group and 22nd MEU, under the command and control of Task Force 61/2, is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Brittney Vella)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.10.2022
    Date Posted: 08.16.2022 05:43
    Photo ID: 7371924
    VIRIN: 220810-M-TM809-1306
    Resolution: 7952x5304
    Size: 13.54 MB
    Location: RUSSARO, FI
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Russaro Island Seizure [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Brittney Vella, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Russaro Island Seizure
    Russaro Island Seizure
    Russaro Island Seizure
    Russaro Island Seizure
    Russaro Island Seizure
    Russaro Island Seizure
    Russaro Island Seizure
    Russaro Island Seizure
    Russaro Island Seizure

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    22MEU
    USMC
    Finland
    KSGARGMEU

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT