    III Marine Expeditionary Force Field Meet [Image 13 of 13]

    III Marine Expeditionary Force Field Meet

    CAMP COURTNEY, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    07.28.2022

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Tyler Andrews 

    III Marine Expeditionary Force   

    U.S. Marines with Headquarters Service Company, III Marine Expeditionary Force Support Battalion, III Marine Expeditionary Force, pose for a group photo after a field meet on Camp Courtney, Okinawa, Japan, July 28, 2022. The Marines competed in various activities such as pull-ups, sprints, and fireman carries to boost camaraderie and morale in the unit. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Tyler Andrews)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.28.2022
    Date Posted: 08.16.2022 01:20
    Photo ID: 7371785
    VIRIN: 220728-M-WE079-1556
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 2.1 MB
    Location: CAMP COURTNEY, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, III Marine Expeditionary Force Field Meet [Image 13 of 13], by LCpl Tyler Andrews, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Okinawa
    Marines
    Camp Courtney
    Field Meet
    III MEF

