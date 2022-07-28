III Marine Expeditionary Force Field Meet

U.S. Marines with Headquarters Service Company, III Marine Expeditionary Force Support Battalion, III Marine Expeditionary Force, pose for a group photo after a field meet on Camp Courtney, Okinawa, Japan, July 28, 2022. The Marines competed in various activities such as pull-ups, sprints, and fireman carries to boost camaraderie and morale in the unit. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Tyler Andrews)

