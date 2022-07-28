U.S. Marine Corps 1st Sgt. Daniel Best, company first sergeant of Headquarters Service Company, III Marine Expeditionary Force Support Battalion, III Marine Expeditionary Force, instructs Marines during a field meet on Camp Courtney, Okinawa, Japan, July 28, 2022. The Marines competed in various activities such as pull-ups, sprints, and fireman carries to boost camaraderie and morale in the unit. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Tyler Andrews)
|Date Taken:
|07.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.16.2022 01:21
|Photo ID:
|7371773
|VIRIN:
|220728-M-WE079-1381
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|592.91 KB
|Location:
|CAMP COURTNEY, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, III Marine Expeditionary Force Field Meet [Image 13 of 13], by LCpl Tyler Andrews, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT