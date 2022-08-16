Master-at-Arms 3rd Class Angelique Fulton and her military working dog, Apollo B137, inspect a vehicle involved in a simulated gate-runner scenario during Exercise Citadel Pacific 2022 (CP22) at Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo Aug. 16, 2022. CP22 is an annual exercise that is not in response to any specific real-world threat but is used to evaluate the readiness of fleet and installation security programs. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jasmine Ikusebiala)
|Date Taken:
|08.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.16.2022 00:51
|Photo ID:
|7371778
|VIRIN:
|220816-N-CA060-1042
|Resolution:
|5342x2743
|Size:
|726.02 KB
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Citadel Pacific 2022 Gate Runner [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Jasmine Ikusebiala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
