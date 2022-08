Citadel Pacific 2022 Gate Runner

Master-at-Arms 3rd Class Angelique Fulton and her military working dog, Apollo B137, inspect a vehicle involved in a simulated gate-runner scenario during Exercise Citadel Pacific 2022 (CP22) at Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo Aug. 16, 2022. CP22 is an annual exercise that is not in response to any specific real-world threat but is used to evaluate the readiness of fleet and installation security programs. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jasmine Ikusebiala)

