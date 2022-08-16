Master-at-Arms 3 rd Class Colten Harley responds to a simulated gate-runner during Exercise Citadel Pacific 2022 (CP22) at Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo Aug. 16, 2022. CP22 is an annual exercise that is not in response to any specific real-world threat but is used to evaluate the readiness of fleet and installation security programs. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jasmine Ikusebiala)
This work, Citadel Pacific 2022 Gate Runner [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Jasmine Ikusebiala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
