Citadel Pacific 2022 Gate Runner

Master-at-Arms 3 rd Class Colten Harley responds to a simulated gate-runner during Exercise Citadel Pacific 2022 (CP22) at Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo Aug. 16, 2022. CP22 is an annual exercise that is not in response to any specific real-world threat but is used to evaluate the readiness of fleet and installation security programs. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jasmine Ikusebiala)

