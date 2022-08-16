Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Citadel Pacific 2022 Gate Runner [Image 2 of 5]

    Citadel Pacific 2022 Gate Runner

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    08.16.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jasmine Ikusebiala 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Brandon Paro and Master-at-Arms 3 rd Class Colten Harley simulate arresting a exercise gate-runner played by Master-at-Arms 2 nd Class Emmanuel Murillomora during Exercise Citadel Pacific 2022 (CP22) at Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo Aug. 16, 2022. CP22 is an annual exercise that is not in response to any specific real-world threat but is used to evaluate the readiness of fleet and installation security programs. (U.S. Navy photo by
    Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jasmine Ikusebiala)

    Date Taken: 08.16.2022
    Date Posted: 08.16.2022 00:50
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP 
    This work, Citadel Pacific 2022 Gate Runner [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Jasmine Ikusebiala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

