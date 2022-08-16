Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Brandon Paro and Master-at-Arms 3 rd Class Colten Harley simulate arresting a exercise gate-runner played by Master-at-Arms 2 nd Class Emmanuel Murillomora during Exercise Citadel Pacific 2022 (CP22) at Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo Aug. 16, 2022. CP22 is an annual exercise that is not in response to any specific real-world threat but is used to evaluate the readiness of fleet and installation security programs. (U.S. Navy photo by

Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jasmine Ikusebiala)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.16.2022 Date Posted: 08.16.2022 00:50 Photo ID: 7371775 VIRIN: 220816-N-CA060-1023 Resolution: 5445x3156 Size: 729.35 KB Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Citadel Pacific 2022 Gate Runner [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Jasmine Ikusebiala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.