Supporting III MEF and 7th Fleet commands across the Indo-Pacific NMRTC

Yokosuka's Optometry clinic was recognized with a Navy Surgeon General Power Award for expanding its fabrication program to meet the needs of our forward-deployed warfighters.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.08.2022 Date Posted: 08.15.2022 23:04 Photo ID: 7371751 VIRIN: 220608-O-RY748-005 Resolution: 1280x853 Size: 1008.16 KB Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NMRTC Yokosuka receives fourth Navy Surgeon General’s Power Award in 2022 [Image 7 of 7], by Sarah Marek, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.