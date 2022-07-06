NMRTC Yokosuka’s Surgery Clinic receives a Surgeon General Power Award for creating and maintaining military-civilian partnerships.
|Date Taken:
|06.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.15.2022 23:04
|Photo ID:
|7371745
|VIRIN:
|220607-O-TE110-656
|Resolution:
|1920x1382
|Size:
|440.54 KB
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NMRTC Yokosuka receives fourth Navy Surgeon General’s Power Award in 2022 [Image 7 of 7], by Gabriel Archer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
NMRTC Yokosuka receives fourth Navy Surgeon General’s Power Award in 2022
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT