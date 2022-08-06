NMRTC Yokosuka's Optometry clinic was recognized with a Navy Surgeon General Power Award for expanding its fabrication program supporting all active duty
across the Indo-Pacific.
NMRTC Yokosuka receives fourth Navy Surgeon General's Power Award in 2022
