    The Faces Behind the Food [Image 8 of 8]

    The Faces Behind the Food

    UNITED STATES

    08.04.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Allison Martin 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Airforce Team Andersen food service member, with the 36th FSS, works in the Dining Facility at Andersen Air Force Base, Aug 2, 2022. This Airman was maintaining equipment for the upcoming dinner service.

    Date Taken: 08.04.2022
    Date Posted: 08.15.2022 19:20
    Photo ID: 7371586
    VIRIN: 220804-F-PX509-535
    Resolution: 5397x3794
    Size: 1.36 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    This work, The Faces Behind the Food [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Allison Martin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    The Faces Behind the Food

    Guam
    Dining Facility
    DFAC
    Food Services
    Andersen AFB

