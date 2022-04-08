U.S. Airforce Team Andersen food service member, with the 36th FSS, works in the Dining Facility at Andersen Air Force Base, Aug 2, 2022. This Airman was maintaining equipment for the upcoming dinner service.
|Date Taken:
|08.04.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.15.2022 19:20
|Photo ID:
|7371586
|VIRIN:
|220804-F-PX509-535
|Resolution:
|5397x3794
|Size:
|1.36 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The Faces Behind the Food [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Allison Martin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT