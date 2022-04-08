The Faces Behind the Food

U.S. Airforce Senior Airman Alicia Gullory, food service member, with the 36th FSS, fills food containers at Andersen Air Force Base, Aug 2, 2022. Gullory was preparing meals for the National Guardsmen who were actively involved in an exercise on base.

