Keesler’s Baggage Turn-In program

Daniel Townsend, Ace Moving and Storage contracted mover, arranges luggage at the Levitow Training Support Facility as part of the Baggage Turn-In program at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Aug. 15, 2022. The BTI program was designed to save technical training students class time before their first permanent change of station by giving them the option to drop their bags with a moving service. (U.S Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Trenten Walters)

Date Taken: 08.15.2022