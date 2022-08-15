Luggage is stored at the Levitow Training Support Facility as part of the Baggage Turn-In program at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Aug. 15, 2022. The BTI program was designed to save technical training students class time before their first permanent change of station by giving them the option to drop their bags with a moving service. (U.S Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Trenten Walters)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.15.2022 Date Posted: 08.15.2022 17:28 Photo ID: 7371377 VIRIN: 220815-F-NO318-1022 Resolution: 5507x3672 Size: 2.97 MB Location: BILOXI, MS, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Keesler’s Baggage Turn-In program [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Trenten Walters, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.