    Keesler’s Baggage Turn-In program [Image 2 of 3]

    Keesler’s Baggage Turn-In program

    BILOXI, MS, UNITED STATES

    08.15.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Trenten Walters 

    81st Training Wing Public Affairs

    Luggage is stored at the Levitow Training Support Facility as part of the Baggage Turn-In program at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Aug. 15, 2022. The BTI program was designed to save technical training students class time before their first permanent change of station by giving them the option to drop their bags with a moving service. (U.S Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Trenten Walters)

    Keesler&rsquo;s Baggage Turn-In program

