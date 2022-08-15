A program, unique to Keesler, allows students to drop off their belongings in the down time during their PCS from technical training to their first duty location.

Out-processing can involve paperwork, numerous briefings and various appointments, all things that can take time from an Airman’s education. The Baggage Turn-In has saved roughly 4,000 training hours for outbound Airmen and is operated by the 81 Logistics Readiness Squadron.

“Previously, the contractors would pick up the students' belongings from the dorms and the students would have to be out of class, in their rooms waiting for as much as four hours during this whole process,” said Susan Cook, 81st LRS chief of personal property. “This program helps to keep students in class by cutting out the waiting time.”

Students can attend an entitlement briefing at the Levitow Training Support Facility on Mondays and Wednesdays at 3:00 pm to learn their moving options for PCSing.

For students who select the BTI program, they will attend a second briefing where they will go over the process and fill out paperwork.

“This program allows the students to take care of their personal property at their own convenience,” said Jason Weber, 81st LRS chief of personal property. “The main goal of the training group is training and the only way you can do that is to keep them in class.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.15.2022 Date Posted: 08.15.2022 17:28 Story ID: 427304 Location: BILOXI, MS, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Keesler’s Baggage Turn-In program, by A1C Trenten Walters, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.