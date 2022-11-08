Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    9 RW/PA Public Affairs Specialist Documents 9 AMXS [Image 9 of 9]

    9 RW/PA Public Affairs Specialist Documents 9 AMXS

    BEALE AFB, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.11.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Frederick Brown 

    9th Reconnaissance Wing Public Affairs

    SSgt Colville McFee, 9th Reconnaissance Wing Public Affairs specialist, documents the 9th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron Aug. 11, 2022, at Beale Air Force Base, Calif. Public Affairs Airmen document the Air Force mission performed around the world every day to foster internal and external communication between Commanders, Airmen, and the public. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Frederick A. Brown)

    This work, 9 RW/PA Public Affairs Specialist Documents 9 AMXS [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Frederick Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

