    9 AMXS Maintains U-2 Fleet Health [Image 7 of 9]

    9 AMXS Maintains U-2 Fleet Health

    BEALE AFB, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.12.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Frederick Brown 

    9th Reconnaissance Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen from the 9th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron service a U-2 Dragon Lady Aug. 11, 2022, at Beale Air Force Base, Calif. The 9 AMXS manages U-2 aircraft fleet health to meet requirements and ensure aircraft availability for all peacetime and wartime taskings. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Frederick A. Brown)

    U 2 Dragon Lady
    9 AMXS
    9th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron
    Recce Town

