9 AMXS Maintains U-2 Fleet Health

Airmen from the 9th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron service a U-2 Dragon Lady Aug. 11, 2022, at Beale Air Force Base, Calif. The 9 AMXS manages U-2 aircraft fleet health to meet requirements and ensure aircraft availability for all peacetime and wartime taskings. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Frederick A. Brown)

