Airmen from the 9th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron service a U-2 Dragon Lady Aug. 11, 2022, at Beale Air Force Base, Calif. The 9 AMXS manages U-2 aircraft fleet health to meet requirements and ensure aircraft availability for all peacetime and wartime taskings. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Frederick A. Brown)
|Date Taken:
|08.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.15.2022 17:18
|Photo ID:
|7371338
|VIRIN:
|220812-F-WX919-007
|Resolution:
|1920x1080
|Size:
|0 B
|Location:
|BEALE AFB, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 9 AMXS Maintains U-2 Fleet Health [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Frederick Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
