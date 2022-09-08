Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    LOUVAMC Construction continues Aug. 9, 2022 [Image 8 of 9]

    LOUVAMC Construction continues Aug. 9, 2022

    KY, UNITED STATES

    08.09.2022

    Photo by Michael Maddox 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Louisville District

    Construction continues on the new Louisville VA Medical Center Aug. 9, 2022. The project includes the construction of a new 910,115 square foot medical center, parking structures, a 42,205 square foot central utility plant, roadways, sidewalks, and other site improvements. The new 104-bed, full-service hospital located in Louisville, Kentucky, will provide world-class healthcare for more than 45,000 Veterans in Kentucky and Southern Indiana. Construction is anticipated to be complete in 2026.

