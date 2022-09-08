LOUVAMC Construction continues Aug. 9, 2022

Construction continues on the new Louisville VA Medical Center Aug. 9, 2022. The project includes the construction of a new 910,115 square foot medical center, parking structures, a 42,205 square foot central utility plant, roadways, sidewalks, and other site improvements. The new 104-bed, full-service hospital located in Louisville, Kentucky, will provide world-class healthcare for more than 45,000 Veterans in Kentucky and Southern Indiana. Construction is anticipated to be complete in 2026.

