Construction continues on the new Louisville VA Medical Center Aug. 9, 2022. The project includes the construction of a new 910,115 square foot medical center, parking structures, a 42,205 square foot central utility plant, roadways, sidewalks, and other site improvements. The new 104-bed, full-service hospital located in Louisville, Kentucky, will provide world-class healthcare for more than 45,000 Veterans in Kentucky and Southern Indiana. Construction is anticipated to be complete in 2026.
|Date Taken:
|08.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.15.2022 14:42
|Photo ID:
|7370889
|VIRIN:
|220809-A-GI410-436
|Resolution:
|3000x2000
|Size:
|2.87 MB
|Location:
|KY, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, LOUVAMC Construction continues Aug. 9, 2022 [Image 9 of 9], by Michael Maddox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
