220812-N-NO874-1002 ADRIATIC SEA (Aug. 12, 2022) An E/A-18G Super Hornet, attached to the “Rooks” of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 137 sits aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) transits through the Mediterranean Sea, Aug. 12, 2022. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., Allied and Partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Aviation Ordnanceman Airman Isaac Weatherly)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.11.2022 Date Posted: 08.15.2022 07:19 Photo ID: 7369984 VIRIN: 220812-N-NO874-1002 Resolution: 5860x3907 Size: 1.44 MB Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA Web Views: 11 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.