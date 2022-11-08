220812-N-NO874-1003 ADRIATIC SEA (Aug. 12, 2022) Sailors direct an E-2D Hawkeye, attached to the "Seahawk" of Airborne Command and Control Squadron (VAW) 126 on the flight deck of the Nimtiz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), Aug. 12, 2022. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Aviation Ordnanceman Airman Isaac Weatherly)
|Date Taken:
|08.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.15.2022 07:19
|Photo ID:
|7369985
|VIRIN:
|220812-N-NO874-1003
|Resolution:
|5976x3984
|Size:
|1.94 MB
|Location:
|MEDITERRANEAN SEA
|Web Views:
|11
|Downloads:
|0
