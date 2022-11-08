220812-N-NO874-1001 ADRIATIC SEA (Aug. 12, 2022) An E/A-18G Super Hornet, attached to the “Rooks” of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 137, sits aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) transits through the Mediterranean Sea, Aug. 12, 2022. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., Allied and Partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Aviation Ordnanceman Airman Isaac Weatherly)
|Date Taken:
|08.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.15.2022 07:19
|Photo ID:
|7369983
|VIRIN:
|220812-N-NO874-1001
|Resolution:
|5723x3815
|Size:
|1.2 MB
|Location:
|MEDITERRANEAN SEA
|Web Views:
|14
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. [Image 3 of 3]
