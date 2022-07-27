Kearsarge Conducts Operations in the Atlantic Ocean

220727-N-VM474-1015 ATLANTIC OCEAN (July 27, 2022) From left, U.S. Navy Aviation Ordnaceman Airman Hayden Arnett, Aviation Ordnanceman Airman Charles Lawson and Aviation Ordnanceman 3rd Class Jacobo Chavira test a LAU-61 rocket launcher aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3) July 27, 2022. The Kearsarge Amphibious Ready Group and embarked 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit, under the command and control of Task Force 61/2, is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Gwyneth Vandevender)

