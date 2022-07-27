Kearsarge Conducts Operations in the Atlantic Ocean

220727-N-MZ836-1227 ATLANTIC OCEAN (July 27, 2022) A U.S. Marine Corps CH-53 King Super Stallion helicopter, attached to the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), flies above the Atlantic Ocean during flight operations with the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3) July 27, 2022. The Kearsarge Amphibious Ready Group and embarked 22nd MEU, under the command and control of Task Force 61/2, is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jesse Schwab)

